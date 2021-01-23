MINEFIELD Featuring TODD KERNS Release Official Video For "Alone Together"

Founded in 2020 by Brandon Fields, Minefield is more of a musical collective than a band or a solo project. For the debut album, Fields (vocals / guitar) is accompanied by Todd Kerns (vocals / bass), Jeremy Asbrock (vocals / guitar) and Matt Starr (drums).

The quartet has released an official video for their song, "Alone Together". The clip was directed by Jimmie Romero, while the song was mixed and mastered by Anthony Focx.

Brandon Fields has spent the last several years touring as a solo artist. He is also the lead guitarist in Detroit, Michigan based band Whiskey A Go Go.

Todd Kerns has served as the bassist in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2010. Kerns also fronted Canadian rock groups The Age Of Electric and Static In Stereo, he presently serves as the singer / guitarist in Toque.

Jeremy Asbrock is currently the guitarist in former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s solo band. Before this, Asbrock was in Gene Simmons’ solo band as well.

Matt Starr has been a staple in Ace Frehley’s solo band for the last decade while also playing with the supergroup Mr. Big.

Back in November 2020, Minefield released the song "Home". The band keeps the theme of big arena choruses on hand with this superb track. "Home" is ready-made hard-driven arena-rock and shows that Minefield are ready made for the big stage.

