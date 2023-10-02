MINISTRY Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour With GARY NUMAN, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY

Ahead of Ministry’s new studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, the band will head out on a spring 2024 North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The 29-date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the US and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 AM, local time. Find more info at ministryband.com/tour.

Says Ministry mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen, “So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us.”

Tour dates:

February

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

29 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

March

1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

6 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

10 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

12 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

13 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

14 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

16 - Toronto, ON - History

17 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

18 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

19 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

22 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

24 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

26 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale

27 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Casino Biloxi *

29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

31 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

April

2 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

* Front Line Assembly is not appearing

As the world continues hanging on by a thread through pandemics, wildfires, climate change, social-political chaos and social media-fueled conspiracy theories, at least there’s Ministry to get us through. Industrial provocateur Al Jourgensen is ready to unleash his latest missives with Ministry’s groundbreaking 16th album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, slated for release March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Over the course of 9 tracks, Jourgensen is righteously cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.

“Just like you or anybody else, I’m simply a passenger in this lifetime,” says Jourgensen. “I’m watching social changes, political changes, and economic changes, and I comment on them because I do have a First Amendment right. A lot of people say artists and athletes should shut up and play ball. No, I’m on this trip too. If I see something, I say something. That reflects on where each album goes. Instead of staying sedentary and singing about broken relationships, inner turmoil, or whatever is hurting this week, I comment on what’s going on from the perspective of a fellow passenger.”

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians - John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) - HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion Of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"B.D.E."

"Goddamn White Trash" ***

"Just Stop Oil"

"Aryan Embarrassment" **

"TV Song 1/6 Edition"

"New Religion"

"It’s Not Pretty"

"Cult of Suffering" *

"Ricky’s Hand"

* Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

** Featuring Jello Biafra

*** Featuring Pepper Keenan

"Goddamn White Trash" video:

(Photo - Derick Smith)