MINISTRY Cancels 2022 European Tour

Ahead of Ministry making a public announcement of their own, the organizers of The UK's Damnation Festival have shared the news that Al Jourgensen and co. have cancelled their 2022 European Tour, which was supposed to run from October 28th to December 1st, with opening acts The 69 Eyes and Wednesday 13.

A post on the official Facebook page for Damnation Festival reads:

"We've just been told, literally minutes ago by e-mail, that Ministry have cancelled their entire European tour due to a festival they were due to play on that run being cancelled without any warning.

This is obviously a huge blow to Damnation, albeit not one that will have any impact on it taking place in Manchester in November.

We haven't really had a chance to digest the news, or even start to consider a replacement as yet, but we didn't want our fans to find out via third parties, or worse, have Ministry fans buying tickets tonight when we know they won't be playing.

This is the statement we've been sent from the band:

'Due to previously unforeseen circumstances, including the recent cancelation of a festival, we are forced to cancel our fall Europe tour. Hope to see you all next summer.'

We're sorry, and we're here to answer any questions you guys have."



