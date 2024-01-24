MINISTRY Debut "B.D.E" Music Video

Toxic misogyny, violence against women, and incels are the latest target Al Jourgensen takes aim at in the song “B.D.E.” (aka “Big Dick Energy”) out today, including a spellbinding music video that draws the line on the poisonous behaviour seen in both politics and everyday life in 2024. Watch below.

The song’s whiplash riffs, barreling drums, punchy keys, and pummelling bass all come to a head in the thrash breakdown mid-song, putting the aggressive talents of Jourgensen and the full band - John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) - on full display.

Says Jourgensen of the track: “The incel subsect and general misogynistic tendencies in our society are dangerous yet seem to fly under the radar so we figured it’s time to shine a light on it. In true Ministry fashion we battle it with sarcasm.”

“B.D.E.” hails from Ministry’s upcoming 16th studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES (out March 1, 2024 on Nuclear Blast Records), and follows the release of earlier singles “Just Stop Oil” and “Goddamn White Trash,” all of which give a preview of the state of mind of creator and band leader Al Jourgensen who is cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians - John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) - HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"B.D.E."

"Goddamn White Trash" ***

"Just Stop Oil"

"Aryan Embarrassment" **

"TV Song 1/6 Edition"

"New Religion"

"It’s Not Pretty"

"Cult of Suffering" *

"Ricky’s Hand"

* Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)

** Featuring Jello Biafra

*** Featuring Pepper Keenan

"Just Stop Oil" lyric video:

"Goddamn White Trash" video:

Ahead of Ministry’s new studio album, the band will head out on a spring 2024 North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The 29-date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the US and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Find more info at ministryband.com/tour.

Says Ministry mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen, “So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us.”

Tour dates:

February

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

29 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

March

1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

6 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

10 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

12 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

13 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater

14 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

16 - Toronto, ON - History

17 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

18 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

19 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino

22 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

24 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

26 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale

27 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Casino Biloxi *

29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

31 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

April

2 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

* Front Line Assembly is not appearing

(Photo - Derick Smith)