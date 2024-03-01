MINISTRY Drop Music Video "New Religion" Single; New Album Out Now
March 1, 2024, 50 minutes ago
Ministry’s 16th studio album, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES, is out today via Nuclear Blast Records and streaming on all networks. A music video for the new single "New Religion" can be viewed below.
Says band founder and leader Al Jourgensen of the track, “All traditional faiths seem to pale in comparison to our new ‘Deity’ Media.”
Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians - John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D’Amour (bass) - HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.
HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES is available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).
Order here.
Tracklisting:
"B.D.E."
"Goddamn White Trash" ***
"Just Stop Oil"
"Aryan Embarrassment" **
"TV Song 1/6 Edition"
"New Religion"
"It’s Not Pretty"
"Cult of Suffering" *
"Ricky’s Hand"
* Featuring Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello)
** Featuring Jello Biafra
*** Featuring Pepper Keenan
"B.D.E." video:
"Just Stop Oil" lyric video:
"Goddamn White Trash" video:
Ministry are out on a spring North American tour, once again teaming up with touring comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.
The 29-date tour kicked off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, hitting major markets in the US and Canada (see the full list of dates below). Find more info at ministryband.com/tour.
Tour dates:
March
1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
2 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
5 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
6 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
8 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
10 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
12 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
13 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theater
14 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
16 - Toronto, ON - History
17 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
18 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
19 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
20 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Casino
22 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee
23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
24 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing
26 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale
27 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Casino Biloxi *
29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory
31 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
April
2 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
5 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
* Front Line Assembly is not appearing