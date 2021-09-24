MINISTRY Move Upcoming Tour Dates To March & April 2022; MELVINS & CORROSION OF CONFORMITY Join As Special Guests

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the band, fans and venue staff, Ministry’s upcoming tour - scheduled to kick off in October - has been moved to March and April 2022. Melvins and Corrosion Of Conformity will now appear on all show dates as the tour’s special guests.

Each show date will celebrate 30 years of Ministry’s landmark album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste, as well as debut new songs from the forthcoming 15th studio album, Moral Hygiene, out October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Tickets are on sale now with the exception of the St Paul, Montclair and Huntington dates that will go on sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, October 1.

Due to scheduling changes, some of the original show dates have regrettably been canceled as some venues are not available for this updated time period; as well, some new show dates have been added. All tickets will be transferred to the new dates. More show dates will be added to this tour and announced soon.

For tickets and more information, visit ministryband.com/tour.

The full rundown of updated tour dates are as follows:

March 2022

6 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

12 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

26 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Life

28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

29 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera

April 2022

1 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

3 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

5 - St Paul, MN - Palace*

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

12 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

16 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

* Moved to larger venues due to popular demand

(Photo - Derick Smith)