MINISTRY - Official Band Lineup For Industrial Strength Tour Revealed
June 10, 2021, an hour ago
Ministry have revealed the band lineup for the upcoming Industrial Strength Tour, launching in October. A message follows:
"The official touring lineup appearing on the 23-date Industrial Strength Tour will be Ministry creator and frontman Al Jourgensen (vocals, guitar), Roy Mayorga (drums), Paul D’Amour (bass), Cesar Soto (guitar), Monte Pittman (guitar) and John Bechdel (keyboards). In the coming weeks we will share thoughts from each of the members on getting back on the road and what fans can expect. The Industrial Strength Tour kicks off October 3 in Albuquerque, NM and will run through November 3 in Seattle, WA with many dates quickly selling out. The night will include special guests Helmet and Front Line Assembly for this celebration that honors not only the 40th anniversary of Ministry in 2021 but also the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste. Dates will also include brand-new material from our upcoming 15th studio album, with news to be announced soon about its release."
For tickets and more information, visit ministryband.com/tour.
Tour dates:
October 2021
3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
6 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
8 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks**
9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
11 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
16 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*
21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!***
24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
25 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
29 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre
November 2021
2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
3 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
* indicates a new date not included on the original run
** indicates a venue change from the original run
*** indicates a date where Helmet will not be appearing
(Photo - Derick Smith)