MINISTRY Return To Cleopatra Records For Final Studio Album

This Halloween, Cleopatra Records is thrilled to announce the signing of the legendary industrial band, Ministry, featuring key members Paul Barker and Al Jourgensen, for what is being declared the group’s FINAL studio album. And, as fans prepare to celebrate the spookiest season of the year, what better soundtrack than Ministry’s timeless anthem, “Every Day Is Halloween”?

Brian Perera, President of Cleopatra Records, shared his excitement about the reunion: “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Ministry back home to Cleopatra. We’ve always taken great care of their classic Wax Trax! recordings, and now, as we reunite with Paul and Al, we’re ready to continue honoring and expanding their iconic legacy.”

Al says: “Looking forward to how this new and FINAL Ministry record comes out. Turns out working with Paul is like riding a bike, you never forget how. Buckle up, this is going to be a good one. It seems that everything has come full circle, with the re-inclusion of Paul for the FINAL record, it’s like wrapping a bow on a 40+ year career.”

And, from Paul: “After a couple years apart, these new recording sessions started in our tried and true manner: we started going in opposite directions that circled around which inevitably forced us to meet in the middle, much like a particle accelerator!”

Ministry’s return to Cleopatra Records marks a new chapter for the band and their fans, with their highly anticipated last-ever album due in 2025. This release promises to capture the essence of Ministry’s groundbreaking sound while delivering fresh, innovative tracks that will resonate with both longtime followers and new listeners alike.

Stay tuned for more announcements and prepare to embrace the haunting sounds of Ministry this Halloween and beyond.