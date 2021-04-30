MINISTRY x PUCK HCKY - Hockey-Themed Collection Available Now

PUCK HCKY have teamed up for a collection of hockeywear including shirts, hoodies, jersey, flannels and more. Check out the complete collection here.

CEO Matt Marini: "Check out the great pictures of Al of Ministry in one of our new hockey jerseys from the collection! What makes the collaboration with Ministry so special is that Al is truly a HUGE hockey fan and he has a say on every piece we put out together! So all Ministry and Puck Hcky fans know that we crafted every item together with Al...it's awesome working with him!"

PUCK HCKY: "We freakin’ love hockey. So, of course we integrate it with the other cool stuff we’re into. We collaborate with players, bands, entertainers, and brands (who are all insanely into hockey, too) to create these amazing and super unique hybrid collections of hockey apparel and accessories.

We love being a niche brand...our true focus is making the coolest, highest-quality products that we can. Nothing makes us happier than when we get a comment from someone that their purchase from PUCK HCKY blew their mind!

Our goal is to engage you in total 'hockeydom' and we look forward to pushing the boundaries and exceeding your expectations of what a hockey brand can be."