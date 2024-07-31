MISANTHROPIA Signs With WormHoleDeath For New Album, Envy The Dead

Dutch black / death metal powerhouse Misanthropia has inked a deal with WormHoleDeath Records to unleash their fifth album, Envy The Dead, on September 6, 2024. This monstrous offering promises to be a return to form, drawing inspiration from the darkest corners of history and channeling pure sonic savagery.

Misanthropia is no stranger to sonic devastation. For over 20 years, they’ve carved a path through the metal scene with their unique blend of blackened fury and death metal aggression. Their longstanding partnership with legendary producer / engineer Mike Wead (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) continues on Envy The Dead, ensuring a potent and punishing listening experience.

"Life back in the day was harsh and ugly, and they bring forth this immense atmosphere that was roaming the streets back then: Jack The Ripper, Lizzie Borden, organ trafficking, necromancy." Says the band, "It’s a concept album, but each song stands on its own. Drastically reducing the symphonic and orchestral violence on earlier releases, and going for a more progressive death / thrash vibe, influences from Dimmu Borgir and Cradle Of Filth can still be heard alongside Necrophobic, Mayhem, and Death."

Envy The Dead artwork and tracklisting:

"Envy The Dead" (intro)

"Malediction And Laughter"

"Organs, For A Fair Price"

"Prosperity By Cocaïne"

"Maze Of Madness"

"River Dumplings"

"Coughing In The Coffin House"

"Fade Into The Abyss"

"A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace"

Envy The Dead Album Teaser:

Misanthropia toured and played the last years intensively, domestically and abroad, under the banner of Eternal Rock Music Agency, and still plans to continue doing so.

Misanthropia Line-Up:

Bram Koller - Rhythm Guitars and Vocals

Dennis Schoenmaker - Rhythm and Lead Guitars

Pepijn Heilbron - Bass

Hugo de Waal - Drums

(Photos by Jan-Cajgovic)