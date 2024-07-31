MISANTHROPIA Signs With WormHoleDeath For New Album, Envy The Dead
July 31, 2024, 45 minutes ago
Dutch black / death metal powerhouse Misanthropia has inked a deal with WormHoleDeath Records to unleash their fifth album, Envy The Dead, on September 6, 2024. This monstrous offering promises to be a return to form, drawing inspiration from the darkest corners of history and channeling pure sonic savagery.
Misanthropia is no stranger to sonic devastation. For over 20 years, they’ve carved a path through the metal scene with their unique blend of blackened fury and death metal aggression. Their longstanding partnership with legendary producer / engineer Mike Wead (Mercyful Fate, King Diamond) continues on Envy The Dead, ensuring a potent and punishing listening experience.
"Life back in the day was harsh and ugly, and they bring forth this immense atmosphere that was roaming the streets back then: Jack The Ripper, Lizzie Borden, organ trafficking, necromancy." Says the band, "It’s a concept album, but each song stands on its own. Drastically reducing the symphonic and orchestral violence on earlier releases, and going for a more progressive death / thrash vibe, influences from Dimmu Borgir and Cradle Of Filth can still be heard alongside Necrophobic, Mayhem, and Death."
Envy The Dead artwork and tracklisting:
"Envy The Dead" (intro)
"Malediction And Laughter"
"Organs, For A Fair Price"
"Prosperity By Cocaïne"
"Maze Of Madness"
"River Dumplings"
"Coughing In The Coffin House"
"Fade Into The Abyss"
"A Deadly Embrace, A Sinister Grace"
Envy The Dead Album Teaser:
Misanthropia toured and played the last years intensively, domestically and abroad, under the banner of Eternal Rock Music Agency, and still plans to continue doing so.
Misanthropia Line-Up:
Bram Koller - Rhythm Guitars and Vocals
Dennis Schoenmaker - Rhythm and Lead Guitars
Pepijn Heilbron - Bass
Hugo de Waal - Drums
(Photos by Jan-Cajgovic)