MISERY INDEX Announces The Space Control Tour 2022 With ORIGIN
February 9, 2022, an hour ago
Death metal/grindcore veterans Misery Index announces The Space Control Tour 2022 with Origin today. The North American tour includes support from Wolf King and additional special guests throughout the spring run, which start on May 6 in Chicago and wrap on May 22 in Austin. For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on-sale Friday, February 11 at 12 PM, ET, head here.
“Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits,” states Misery Index about the forthcoming North American tour.
Misery Index recently announced their signing to Century Media Records and are thrilled to add to their legacy at their new label home. The band have established themselves as a stronghold for outspoken, politically charged lyrics and savage yet surgically precise metal. They have released six studio albums, several EPs and have performed well over 1.000 concerts in 44 countries to date. Stay tuned for more news on Misery Index in the next few weeks.
Tour dates:
May
6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
13 - Boston, MA - Sonia
14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
16 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified
22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
Misery Index lineup:
Darin Morris: guitar
Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals
Adam Jarvis: drums
Jason Netherton: bass, vocals
(Photo - Chris Joao)