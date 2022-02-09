Death metal/grindcore veterans Misery Index announces The Space Control Tour 2022 with Origin today. The North American tour includes support from Wolf King and additional special guests throughout the spring run, which start on May 6 in Chicago and wrap on May 22 in Austin. For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on-sale Friday, February 11 at 12 PM, ET, head here.

“Only on rare occasion do the stars align to deliver a ripping assault of such extraordinary magnitude. Get your tickets, come out with your friends, and get blasted to bits,” states Misery Index about the forthcoming North American tour.

Misery Index recently announced their signing to Century Media Records and are thrilled to add to their legacy at their new label home. The band have established themselves as a stronghold for outspoken, politically charged lyrics and savage yet surgically precise metal. They have released six studio albums, several EPs and have performed well over 1.000 concerts in 44 countries to date. Stay tuned for more news on Misery Index in the next few weeks.

Tour dates:

May

6 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

7 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

8 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

9 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

11 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

12 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

13 - Boston, MA - Sonia

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

16 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

18 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

21 - Dallas, TX - Amplified

22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

Misery Index lineup:

Darin Morris: guitar

Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals

Adam Jarvis: drums

Jason Netherton: bass, vocals

(Photo - Chris Joao)