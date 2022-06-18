MISERY INDEX Release "The Eaters And The Eaten" Drum Playthrough Video

Baltimore-based death metal savants, Misery Index, recently released their new record, Complete Control. watch a drum playthrough of the track, "The Eaters And The Eaten", below.

Complete Control was mixed by Will Putney, mastered by Jens Bogren / Fascination Street studios and features artwork by Matt Lombard, which can be seen below.

Complete Control, the seventh studio album and Century Media debut for Misery Index, is a riff-driven assault that captures the tension of the modern condition and channels it into 9 songs of ripping end-times death metal. Spewing with Orwellian invective and razor-sharp songwriting, Complete Control is a much-needed hammer to the face; a wake-up call for the disaffected and dispossessed.

Complete Control tracklisting:

"Administer The Dagger"
"The Eaters And The Eaten"
"Complete Control"
"Necessary Suffering"
"Rites Of Cruelty"
"Conspiracy Of None"
"Infiltrators"
"Reciprocal Repulsion"
"Now Defied!"

“Complete Control” video:

"Infiltrators" video:

"The Eaters And The Eaten" video:

Misery Index lineup:

Darin Morris: guitar
Mark Kloeppel: guitar, vocals
Adam Jarvis: drums
Jason Netherton: bass, vocals



