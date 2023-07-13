MISFITS – Fan-Filmed Video Of “Come Back” And “Some Kind Of Hate” From Newark Show Streaming

The Original Misfits - featuring singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar – performed live in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on July 8. Check out fan-filmed video of the classics “Some Kind Of Hate” and “Come Back” below:

The Original Misfits, one of the most influential, genre-defining bands to emerge from North America, recently announced a limited run of shows for 2023 kicking off on June 24 in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre with Megadeth, hitting the band’s home turf of NJ at the Prudential Center in Newark on July 8 with fellow New Jersey natives The Gaslight Anthem, followed by a performance at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15 in Phoenix with AFI. All three dates feature support from Fear.

The tour will give fans the rare opportunity to see the horror punk pioneers in their fiendish glory, live on stage as well as mark the first time the reunited Original Misfits have visited the states of Florida and Arizona, featuring the classic lineup of original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein.

Fan filmed video of the entire Tampa show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"Death Comes Ripping"

"I Turned Into a Martian"

"Vampira"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?"

"London Dungeon"

"Hybrid Moments"

"Violent World"

"Some Kinda Hate"

"Hollywood Babylon"

"Who Killed Marilyn"

"Earth A.D."

"Green Hell"

"20 Eyes"

"Devil's Whorehouse"

"Halloween"

"Horror Business"

"Bullet"

"Astro Zombies"

"Teenagers From Mars"

"Children in Heat"

"Skulls"

"Night of the Living Dead"

"Last Caress"

Encore:

"We Are 138"

"Die, Die My Darling"

Tour dates are as follows:

July

15 - Phoeniz, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Tickets)