MISFITS Fiend Lager Available This Summer

Misfits Fiend Lager (5.78% ABV), the latest in the KnuckleBonz Beverage Series, is brewed by Calicraft Brewing Co. and is now available for pre-sale online at CraftShack.

Misfits Fiend Lager will be available for fans and fiends in 40 states to buy online through CraftShack this summer. Orders will be packed & shipped out beginning late June. See product page for details.

“Our new Fiend Lager has a thirst crushing bite with a brew so crisp its bone chilling!!” - Jerry Only, Misfits

KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Co. are working together to bring amazingly crafted, iconic branded beers for the music super fan. The Misfits Fiend Lager will be available through major grocery chains and beverage retailers throughout California and Arizona.

The Misfits Fiend Lager is also offered through CraftShack to bring the beer to Misfits fiends and beer lovers in many other states in the US. The Misfits beer ships nationwide with some exclusions based on individual state laws. CraftShack is the premier online marketplace and platform for specialty craft beers and spirits delivered to your door.

First 500 Misfits fans who order will receive a limited-edition collectible poster included free with their order. This poster only ships to the first 500 customers.