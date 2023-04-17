MISFITS Guitarist's DOYLE Live At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein's band, Doyle, performed at the 2022 edition of Bloodstock Open Air. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below:

The Original Misfits, one of the most influential, genre-defining bands to emerge from North America, have announced a limited run of shows for 2023 kicking off on June 24 in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre with Megadeth, hitting the band’s home turf of NJ at the Prudential Center in Newark on July 8 with fellow New Jersey natives The Gaslight Anthem, followed by a performance at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15 in Phoenix with AFI. All three dates will also have support from Fear.

The tour will give fans the rare opportunity to see the horror punk pioneers in their fiendish glory, live on stage as well as mark the first time the reunited Original Misfits have visited the states of Florida and Arizona, featuring the classic lineup of original singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein.

Dates:

June

24 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tickets)

July

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (Tickets)

15 - Phoeniz, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Tickets)