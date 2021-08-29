MISFITS - KnuckleBonz Creates Earth A.D. Limited Edition Statue

KnuckleBonz has announced its plans to create a series of Misfits limited-edition collectible statues. The series will kick off with Earth A.D. 3D Vinyl. This collectible statue is crafted by hand, using a fine-arts process where each piece is hand-painted, numbered, and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The statue stands at 10 inches tall and only 1983 will be cast in this limited edition, making these highly collectible.

“Knucklebonz 3D Vinyl nailed our classic Earth A.D. cover in such incredible, gory detail it might even surpass the original art! Limited run of 1983 to immortalize the year the Misfits set the bar faster, harder, and higher, changing the face of hardcore and metal forever. Death came ripping, and it hasn’t been the same ever since. Now you can hold that moment in time in your hands with this ferociously accurate rendering of the Misfits Earth A.D. illustration by the late Mad Marc Rude.” — Jerry Only

The Misfits Earth A.D. 3D Vinyl collectible is $199 USD now available at KnuckleBonz.com for pre-order to reserve one of these limited-edition collectibles; only 1983 are created. The anticipated ship date is Spring 2022; however, KnuckleBonz will announce a more precise shipping timeframe later this year.

“Here at our KnuckleBonz studio, I think we have the greatest jobs in the world,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. “Now, added to our daily duties is imagining what to create with The Misfits amazing catalog and ‘The Fiend’. We have such sights to show you!”