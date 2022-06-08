MISFITS - KnuckleBonz Creates Limited Edition Horror Business 3D Vinyl Statue
3D Vinyl by KnuckleBonz captures the great album art of the last several decades and brings that to you in a statue collector series.
Priced at $164 USD, The Misfits Horror Business 3D Vinyl statue is in stock now and shipping, only from KnuckleBonz.com.
Strictly a limited editon; only 1979 were created. This is a fine-arts process where each statue is hand-cast, painted and numbered. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. The Misfits Horror Business 3D Vinyl statue is officially licensed.