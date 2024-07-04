MISFITS - Super7 Vintage ReAction Figures Available For Pre-Order

Puny action figures step aside! Super7 is unleashing 5.5” scale Misfits Vintage figures of Skeleton Danzig, Jerry Only, and The Fiend. Inspired by the musclebound action figures made popular in the 1980s, these figures positively ripple with muscle and malice, and are sure to be the "3 Hits from Hell" that your collection has been missing!

Skeleton Danzig, Jerry Only and The Fiend figures are available for pre-order here. Shipping is slated for January 2025.

On June 8th, The Original Misfits - featuring vocalist Glenn Danzig, bassist Jerry Only, and guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein - headlined No Values in Pomona, California at The Fairplex.

Their setlist consisted of the following 26 songs. Amateur video is available to enjoy below.

"Death Comes Ripping"

"I Turned Into A Martian"

"Horror Business"

"Vampira"

"Mommy, Can I Go Out And Kill Tonight?"

"Some Kinda Hate"

"London Dungeon"

"Where Eagles Dare"

"Teenagers From Mars"

"Children In Heat"

"Earth A.D."

"Green Hell"

"Hollywood Babylon"

"Violent World"

"Night Of The Living Dead"

"Hybrid Moments"

"Bullet"

"Who Killed Marilyn"

"Skulls"

"Attitude"

"All Hell Breaks Loose"

"Astro Zombies"

"Halloween"

"Last Caress"

"20 Eyes"

"Die, Die My Darling"