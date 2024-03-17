MISTER MISERY Reveals New Album Details, Shares "Survival Of The Sickest" Music Video

Swedish modern metal frontrunners, Mister Misery, have announced the release of their third studio album. Perfect in time for their performance at Wacken Open Air, their self-titled, new offering will be out on August 2, 2024 via AFM Records, the pre-sale has just started here.

In support of their upcoming album, Mister Misery have just recently announced a headlining tour for October 2024. Make sure to catch them live on The Dark Legacy Tour 2024, and find all dates and ticket info listed below.

The ground-breaking, modern metal act has just premiered a music video for their latest, new album single "Survival Of The Sickest", the track is out now on all digital streaming services.

Mister Misery singer / guitarist Harley Vendetta reveals: “'Survival Of The Sickest' is a song written in the hospital room when I was sick. My life was in danger with very low chances of full recovery. It’s the story of exactly what I went through in that room and how it shaped me to look at life in a different way. The track is also used as a support pillar in difficult times. It’s truly made from the heart and we hope it reaches those out there who need it.”

Blending clean and gritty vocals along with high-voltage riffs and anthemic choruses, Mister Misery have developed a unique sound and style, and one that captures the essence of all the sub-genres in modern heavy music. Since forming back in 2018, Mister Misery have released two studio albums (Unalive, and A Brighter Side Of Death). Paired with an obscene and theatrical appearance, they create an experience that speaks to all senses. Mister Misery has become a force that crushes stages on the biggest festivals the scene has to offer, such as Wacken Open Air, Master Of Rock, Full Metal Cruise, Hills Of Rock, to name just a few. Mister Misery has played as support to some of the most prestigious bands in metal, such as Nightwish and Dream Theater in front of over 15,000 people. Their upcoming album and live dates will make no exception as one thing is for certain: Mister Misery will leave no survivors!

Their forthcoming, self-titled full-length was produced by Mister Misery at Unalive Studio, the cover art was designed by Stefan "GraveArt" Röhm.

Tracklisting:

"Root Of All Evil"

"Erzsébet (The Countess)"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Hand Of Death"

"The Doomsday Clock"

"Crooked Man"

"Survival Of The Sickest"

"Until The End"

"Haters"

"Sinner Or Saint"

"Ripper"

"Dark Legacy"

The band comments: "Dear ghosts, the time has finally come! We are immensely proud to announce our third and new self-titled album, set to be released the 2nd of August 2024, just in time for Wacken Open Air! We can't thank you enough for all the love and support you've shown us up until this point and we can't wait to create so many new memories together with this new album! We love you all!"

Catch Mister Misery live at the following shows:

For further details, visit Mister Misery on Facebook.