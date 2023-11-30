MISTER MISERY Share Official Lyric Video For New Single "Boogeyman Boogie"

Mister Misery has released their new single, "Boogeyman Boogie". A lyric video for the song can be viewed below.

Says the band: "This song is about us and all of you! Our amazing fans! We thank you ever so much for your undying support and look forward to growing with you! Now stream the hell out of this song and don’t forget to share it with all your friends!"

Mister Misery recently inked a worldwide record deal with powerhouse label AFM Records. To celebrate in glorious style, the band released a music video for their single, "Root Of All Evil".

The band's new album is expected in 2024. Stay tuned.

Mister Misery is:

Harley Vendetta - Vocals/Guitar

Alex Nine - Lead Guitar/Backup Vocals

Rizzy - Drums/Backup Vocals

Alex Alister - Bass/Backup Vocals