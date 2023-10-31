MISTER MISERY Signs With AFM Records; Releases “Root Of All Evil” Video

Mister Misery has inked a worldwide record deal with powerhouse label AFM Records. To celebrate in glorious style, and naturally, Halloween, today the band is premiering a music video for their brand new single, "Root Of All Evil".

Mister Misery is an innovative, modern and ground-breaking metal band from Sweden. Blending clean and gritty vocals along with high-voltage riffs and anthemic choruses, they have developed a unique sound and style, and one that captures the essence of all the sub-genres in modern heavy music.

Since forming back in 2018, Mister Misery have released two critically acclaimed studio albums (Unalive and A Brighter Side Of Death) and several highly praised singles to date. Now, the band is set to enter a third, exciting chapter of their young career and have joined forces with renowned label AFM Records, who proudly premieres the brand new Mister Misery single and music video, marking the beginning of a 2024 full length album.

"‘Root Of All Evil’ felt like the perfect first song to roll out for this next chapter,” says guitarist and vocalist Harley Vendetta. "It’s fast, it’s heavy and it has those melodic hooks that will make you want to play it again, and again, and again!"

Lead guitarist, Alex Nine, comments: "‘Root Of All Evil’, a song that combines pure raw energy combined with the heavy topic of depression. The lyrics telling about the monster inside who tries to pull you under! With anthemic choruses, fast paced riffs and the feeling of going f-ing nuts, we give you the first single for the start of Chapter III.”

Drummer Rizzy adds: "This song summons the heaviest & most euphoric feelings within you that wants to get out. With its strong riffs and energetic drums, it makes you want to bang your head like a mad man.”

Says Jochen Richert, co-founder of Soulfood Music and CEO at AFM Records, who has just recently announced to leave the Hamburg-based companies by the end of this year: “The last signing, before I leave my life’s work Soulfood, is Mister Misery. I couldn't have found a better act for my farewell. As the saying goes: The best comes last!

Mister Misery is unique, something truly special and will bring AFM a lot of joy. On the other hand, I know the act will be in best hands.”

The band comments: "We couldn't be more thrilled and excited to announce that we're joining forces with AFM Records, and are set to embark into the third chapter of our career with them! We could already feel their passion and dedication for us from the start and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this new, thriving partnership!”

Mister Misery is:

Harley Vendetta - Vocals/Guitar

Alex Nine - Lead Guitar/Backup Vocals

Rizzy - Drums/Backup Vocals

Alex Alister - Bass/Backup Vocals