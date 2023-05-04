MITCH MALLOY Returns With New Solo Album, The Last Song

Mitch Malloy continues to rock the night away burning the midnight oil! After several years as the frontman for the iconic rock band Great White, Mitch returned to the studio writing and recording his new album, The Last Song. The album will launch with an exclusive, limited release collector’s edition vinyl through a partnership with SING. An international release will follow in June.

Once again, Mitch is undertaking an album solely by himself from start to finish – song writing, producing, instruments, mixing and mastering. Mitch reveals, “For this record, I have really taken my time. In the past, I’ve usually been on deadlines. With this album, there was so much material in my head from a few years of not having a true creative outlet, so it was a lot to process. I’m thankful that I have been in a position to not rush my creativity. I’ve been tucked away in my Zen zone writing and recording... and amassing lots of new gear! Ha!”

The Last Song Deluxe Package will be released worldwide first on SING Market as a limited edition collectible 180 gram signed and numbered white vinyl record. This special vinyl bundle includes a signed CD, large poster, 8" X 10" photo, and more. All of this is attached to a limited, numbered and registered digital collectable bundle packed with behind-the-scenes videos, acoustic videos, a rare handwritten lyric sheet, and a Golden Ticket contest to win a private zoom concert where you hang with Mitch! After this very limited vinyl - digital collectable VIP bundle is gone - it’s gone!

Order here, and watch an unboxing video below.

In addition to being an artist, Mitch is no stranger to the studio, and has worked with a variety of artists, labels, and brands from Taylor Swift, Boys Like Girls, Kenny Loggins, Craig Morgan, and Sony Music NY, to singer/songwriters Victoria Show, Gary Burr and Billy Falcon, and even voiceover work for Outdoor Channel, Field & Stream and many more. Mitch has even been the voice for Starburst candy!

Mitch is also an award-winning songwriter, and has written with legendary songwriters like Jim Weatherly, Richard Lee, Mike Reid, Desmond Child, Dennis Morgan, Victoria Shaw and Gray Burr. He’s been signed to publishing deals with Warner Chappell and Chrysalis Music, but later launched his own publishing company to control his copyrights. Mitch loves the craft of songwriting... telling a story and resonating with his audience. "Songs are so powerful... it's amazing just how much a song can impact a person's life," says Malloy. “Once again, life has delivered a lot of new material... from losing family members, to moving to the beach, to having a teenager. There’s definitely no shortage of inspiration!”

Mitch’s tenure as an artist has spanned several decades beginning as a regular on the New York music scene in the 80s. Mitch soon garnered a major recording deal with RCA/BMG Worldwide, and achieved success on the pop and rock charts, landed a coveted spot on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and has toured globally.

Mitch's voice has been highly sought after as a frontman for legendary acts as well as a guest vocalist on other artists' projects. In the mid-90s, Mitch was asked to replace Sammy Hagar as lead singer for Van Halen. But after spending time and recording with the band he declined. “When the band appeared on the MTV Music Awards with Dave [David Lee Roth], the fans expected his return – I expected his return. I felt as cool as the opportunity was, it just wasn’t the right time,” said Malloy.

Lastly, if you miss out on the SING Market bundles, The Last Song CD (alone) will be available in the US on Malloy’s label, Godsend Records, and internationally by Cargo Records based in the UK. Mitch looks forward to getting back out on the road and connecting with his fans in person. So, will this be the last song? According to Mitch, “Give it a listen, and you tell me!”

“My hope with ‘The Last Song’ record is that when listening you will experience some of the experiences and feelings and emotions I had while making it. If that happens then the world is a better place through music. And as always, I gave it everything I had. Crank it and enjoy!”

Tracklisting:

"I’m Living In Paradise"

"One Of A Kind"

"Using This Song"

"My Pleasure"

"Building A Bridge"

"I’ll Find A Way"

"Sometimes Love"

"You’re The Brightest Star"

"I See You"

"The Last Song"