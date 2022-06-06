MITCH MALLOY'S VH EXPERIENCE Perform VAN HALEN Classic "Unchained" (Video)

Mitch Malloy, who recently parted ways with Great White, auditioned for Van Halen after Sammy Hagar's departure in 1996. He declined the offer to join the band and the spot opened up for Extreme singer Gary Cherone.

In November 2021, Malloy shared a series of live videos of Mitch Malloy's VH Experience covering the Van Halen songs "Jump", "D.O.A.", "Drop Dead Legs", and "Hot For Teacher". He was backed up by Pete Thorn, Wayne Killius, and Dan Spriewald.

Malloy has followed up with footage of Mitch Malloy's VH Experience performing the Van Halen classic "Unchained". Check it out below.

Previously released clips can be viewed below.