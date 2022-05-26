MNEMIC Singer GUILLAUME BIDEAU Dead At 44

Denmark's Mnemic are suffering the loss of their lead vocalist, Guillaume Bideau. An official statement reads:

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce that our beloved friend and singer, Guillaume Bideau, has passed away at the age of 44.

We are absolutely devastated and at a complete loss for words at this point in time, as it feels very unreal and completely unfair."

"Guillaume was an incredible friend with a unique personality. A great entertainer and just an overall good guy who touched many people around the world. He will be greatly missed and his humor, laughter and spirit will live with us forever.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends around the world.

Rest in peace, Guillaume."

Guillaume sang on three Mnemic albums: Passenger (2007), Sons Of The System (2010), and Mnemesis (2012).

Celebrate Guillaume Bideau's life with the following videos:

"I've Been You":

"Diesel Uterus":

"Meaningless":