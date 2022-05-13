MOB RULES Release Cover Of DIO Classic "Sacred Heart"; Audio

German melodic metal band, Mob Rules, have released a cover of the Dio classic, "Sacred Heart". Listen/download here, and find a visualizer below.

Hardly any singer has influenced the rock & metal world as much as Ronnie James Dio. Dio was a role model for many people and thus also had a lasting influence on Mob Rules.

In 2005, Mob Ruses were special guests for Dio's Master Of The Moon tour at Hyde Park Osnabrück, and were lucky enough to meet Dio once in person. Afterwards there was a warm-hearted meeting, whereupon joint shows were planned in 2009, which unfortunately could no longer be realized as a result of his illness.

On the twelfth anniversary of Ronnie James Dio's death on May 16, the memory of this impressive man shall be revived. His legacy and the memory of him have lost nothing of their power and importance to this day, and will remain a significant part of the rock world in the future.

The song was mixed and mastered by Markus Teske (The New Roses, Vanden Plas) who already took over the mix for their latest chart album, Beast Reborn.