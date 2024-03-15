MOB RULES Share Cover Of IRON MAIDEN Classic "Run To The Hills"; Audio

Today, North German metallers, Mob Rules, share their new single, a cover version of Iron Maiden's "Run To The Hills". This is one of three new cover versions included in the upcoming 30th anniversary compilation, Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules, out May 3 via Steamhammer/SPV.

Singer Klaus Dirks says about the cover: "Iron Maiden was the band of my youth and The Number Of The Beast is the album that sparked my passion for heavy metal. Iron Maiden still fascinates me to this day. That's why, after such a long time, I felt a real need to pay tribute to this band with our interpretation."

Stream the song here, listen below:

With Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules, the band around singer Klaus Dirks announces an extensive compilation of Mob Rules classics with over 150 minutes of playing time spread over two CDs. Consisting of thirty hand-picked songs, including classics such as "Black Rain", "Hollowed Be Thy Name", and "Rain Song", but also songs that have previously seen less of a spotlight.

Klaus explains: "I immediately have to think of 'Way Of The World', which was the last song on our Hollowed Be Thy Name album from 2002. We were able to get ex-Helloween/Masterplan guitarist Roland Grapow for a guest appearance and in the end the eight-and-a-half-minute track became one of the best in our repertoire."

In addition to this amazing cross-section of the band's career, they have included some tracks which were previously only available digitally (as examples, the latest single "Hymn Of The Damned" and the Amon Amarth cover "Raven's Flight"). These tracks were carefully remastered by Markus Teske especially for this compilation.

With three brand new cover songs, Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules also contains previously unreleased material. With great attention to detail, the band took on diverse songs such as "Run To The Hills" (Iron Maiden), "Fame" (Irene Cara), and "Square Hammer" (Ghost) and made them their own.

French artist Stan-W Decker (Primal Fear, Blue Öyster Cult, Rage) was enlisted for the visual design of the anniversary release, creating the perfect setting with a breathtaking cover illustration containing numerous cross-references to the Mob Rules band history.

All in all, every detail of Celebration Day - 30 Years Of Mob Rules displays the high-quality standards of a band that has never done things by halves. Here's to the next 30 years!

Pre-Order Celebration Day - 30 Years of Mob Rules here.

Tracklisting:



CD1

"Way Of The World"

"Run To The Hills" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Fame" (Irene Cara cover)

"Square Hammer" (Ghost cover)

"Ghost Town" (re-recorded)

"Sacred Heart" (Dio cover)

"Ghost Of A Chance"

"Hollowed Be Thy Name"

"Sinister Light"

"Black Rain"

"Ice & Fire"

"Somerled"

"Flag Of Life"

"Unholy War"

"Fuel To The Fire"

CD2

"Raven's Flight" (Amon Amarth cover)

"Hymn Of The Damned"

"Lord Of Madness" (re-recorded)

"Evolution's Falling"

"Shores Ahead"

"Hydrophobia"

"Hold Back The Light"

"Tele Box Fool"

"Desperate Son"

"The Sirens"

"Better Morning"

"Trial By Fire"

"On The Edge"

"Rain Song"

"Dykemaster's Tale"

Mob Rules live dates:

May

3 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei

4 - Duisburg, Germany - Parkhaus Meiderich

5 - Waldbronn, Germany - Soundcheck One