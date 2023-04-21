MOB RULES Share New Single "Hymn Of The Damned"; Audio

North German heavy metal band, Mob Rules, have shared their new single, "Hymn Of The Damned", via Steamhammer/SPV. Previously written in 2019, the song is the story of a dystopian future that holds many challenges for the world.

Who could have guessed how quickly fiction and reality can resemble each other? This makes this anthem is so timely for 2023.

In an era in which the world faces so many crises, Mob Rules wants to convey a message of hope and cohesion with their song, "Hymn Of The Damned". They don't gloss over the situation, instead seeking to strengthen faith and give courage for us to reach towards a better future.

Singer Klaus Dirks explains: “When we wrote this song, we wanted to tell a story. I love these parallel worlds like in Mad Max or Waterworld. We wanted to write something that gives hope and reminds us that together, we can make a difference - be it in a fictional world or the real world. A message that is becoming more and more important!"

Mob Rules tour dates:

April

21 - Oldenburg, Germany - Cadillac (sold out)

22 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall

23 - Selb, Germany - Rock Club

27 - Bilzen, Belgium - South Of Heaven

28 - Mechelen, Belgium - Transit M De Club

29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

May

5 - Bremen, Germany - Meisenfrei