MØL Unleash New Single / Video "Serf"

On November 5th, blackgaze masters MØL return with their second studio album, Diorama, the group’s first for their new label Nuclear Blast Records. Recorded and mixed by Tue Madsen (Gojira, Meshuggah, Heaven Shall Burn) and graced by a cover artwork designed by Jon Gotlev, Diorama sees the band further developing its captivating, aggressive sound. With swirling guitars and hissing vocals blended into a dreamy ambience of shoegaze, the highflyers from Aarhus, Denmark, will deliver a crushing yet otherworldly follow-up to their debut album, Jord, from 2018.

They have released an official video for the new single, "Serf". Check it out below.

Nicolai Busse Bladt: "Writing our debut, Jord, seemed like the culmination of our first two EPs. We had achieved a sound and an approach to creating music that is distinctly ours. Diorama is both refinement and exploration. I wanted to refine our sound, melodies, and compositions, but also push the boundaries of our music and explore new paths and things we haven’t done before. Our approach to music has never been restricted by any dogmas and we’re stalwart believers in eclecticism."

Further info about the eight new tracks of the album will follow soon and the pre-order for Diorama will start shortly.

Inspired by bands like My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Drop Nineteens, Lantlôs and Alcest, MØL released their self-titled debut EP back in 2014. A year later they perfected their sound with their second EP "II", produced by Jacob Bredahl and released in 2015. Both EPs were well received and drove them on to do some emphatic live shows which were praised by press. In 2018, MØL made an international breakthrough signing with Holy Roar Records (UK) who released their debut album 'Jord' to critical acclaim. The record was recorded at Grapehouse Studios and mixed and mastered by Chris Kreutzfeldt. The album was also released as an instrumental version and in 2019, the band re-released their two first EPs, remastered for CD and vinyl.