MOLLY HATCHET Guitarist BOBBY INGRAM On Recording New Album At Abbey Road Studios - "I Know You Musicians Know What I'm Talking About"; Video
January 18, 2024, an hour ago
Last November, after a thirteen year wait, southern rock legends Molly Hatchet released "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, UK. The song was produced by guitarist Bobby Ingram, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones).
When Molly Hatchet visited Steamhammer / SPV Entertainment right before their show in Hannover in December, Bobby Ingram sat down and talked about "Firing Line", being at Abbey Road Studios, their new singer Parker Lee and what to expect of Molly Hatchet in 2024. Watch below:
Stream/download "Firing Line" here, and watch an official lyric video below:
Molly Hatchet tour dates:
January
27 - Marion, VA - The Lincoln Theatre
February
16 - Sarasota, FL - Thunder by the Bar Festival
March
1 - Medina, MN - Median Entertainment Center
2 - St.Charles, Il - Arcada Theatre
14 - Syracuse, NY - Palace Theatre
15 - Turner Falls, MA - Shea Theatre Arts Center
16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theatre
17 - Stamford, CT - Shea Four Seasons by the Lake
30 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse
May
4 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center
September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
20 - Sedalia, MO - Mozark Festival
October
4 - Morehead, KY - The Landing Strip Campground
Molly Hatchet are:
Bobby Ingram – Lead Guitars
John Galvin – Keyboards
Tim Lindsey – Bass
Shawn Beamer - Drums
Parker Lee – Lead Vocals