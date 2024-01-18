MOLLY HATCHET Guitarist BOBBY INGRAM On Recording New Album At Abbey Road Studios - "I Know You Musicians Know What I'm Talking About"; Video

Last November, after a thirteen year wait, southern rock legends Molly Hatchet released "Firing Line", a brand new song recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, UK. The song was produced by guitarist Bobby Ingram, engineered by Chris Bolster (Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, Elton John) and mastered by Lucy Launder and Alex Wharton (Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones).

When Molly Hatchet visited Steamhammer / SPV Entertainment right before their show in Hannover in December, Bobby Ingram sat down and talked about "Firing Line", being at Abbey Road Studios, their new singer Parker Lee and what to expect of Molly Hatchet in 2024. Watch below:

Stream/download "Firing Line" here, and watch an official lyric video below:

Molly Hatchet tour dates:

January

27 - Marion, VA - The Lincoln Theatre

February

16 - Sarasota, FL - Thunder by the Bar Festival

March

1 - Medina, MN - Median Entertainment Center

2 - St.Charles, Il - Arcada Theatre

14 - Syracuse, NY - Palace Theatre

15 - Turner Falls, MA - Shea Theatre Arts Center

16 - Hudson Falls, NY - The Strand Theatre

17 - Stamford, CT - Shea Four Seasons by the Lake

30 - Clearwater, FL - OCC Roadhouse

May

4 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center

September

6 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

20 - Sedalia, MO - Mozark Festival

October

4 - Morehead, KY - The Landing Strip Campground

Molly Hatchet are:

Bobby Ingram – Lead Guitars

John Galvin – Keyboards

Tim Lindsey – Bass

Shawn Beamer - Drums

Parker Lee – Lead Vocals