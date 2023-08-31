MOLYBARON Debut "Reality Show" Music Video

French/Irish alternative rock-metal outfit Molybaron, known for their energetic, hard-hitting sound, will release their new album Something Ominous on September 15 via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.

Today, Molybaron share the epic third single from the album “Reality Show”, a high-energy track, fusing driving guitars and bass with soaring synths, alongside a catchy memorable vocal melody. Watch below.

Something Ominous comes as CD in sleeve pack, 180g black LP in 12’’ inch vinyl sleeve and digital album. Stream the singles and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Something Ominous"

"Set Alight"

"Billion Dollar Shakedown"

"Breakdown"

"Anyway"

"Daylight Dies In Darkness"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Pendulum"

"Reality Show"

"Vampires"

"Reality Show" video:

"Breakdown" lyric video:

"Something Ominous" video:

In addition, Molybaron will support Soen on their upcoming Memorial Tour 2023 in Europe, starting September 20.

Formed in Paris, early 2015, by Dublin-born singer/guitarist Gary Kelly, Molybaron have become one of the most talked-about bands in the modern metal scene. Fusing together elements of alt rock, hard rock, and modern metal to create an eclectic, sonically dynamic experience, Molybaron deliver an intensely raw, original musical signature, appealing to fans across the genres.

Molybaron is:

Gary Kelly – Guitar/Vocals

Florian Soum - Lead Guitar

Sébastien de Saint-Angel – Bass

Camille Greneron – Drums