MOLYBARON Release "Slave To The Algorithm" Studio Session Video

French / Irish alternative/progressive rock outfit Molybaron, who recently signed a worldwide deal with InsideOut Music / Sony Music Entertainment, have released a studio session video for "Slave To The Algorithm", eatured on their latest album, The Mutiny. Watch below:

The band around singer Gary Kelly has already caused a big stir internationally with their two albums Molybaron (2018) and The Mutiny (2021). The sound of the band is multifaceted and ranges from influences from Tool, to Mastodon, Gojira and Muse. With a big partner behind them, they are now ready to take the next big step.

The band comments their new deal as follows: “We’re over the moon. Every kid who picks up a guitar dreams of joining a big label one day and after 6 years of hard grind, we’ve finally done it! We want to give a massive thanks to our formidable manager Richard Gamba (Sphere Manage), who saw something special in this band and made this deal possible. We are so excited about our future together! To Thomas Waber and InsideOut Music for putting his trust and faith in us. To our publisher Nicolas Ramaget (Editions Hurlantes), for his tireless support and counsel. But of course, none of this could happen without the unbreakable support and belief of our families, friends and our fans! Thank you all and let’s get to work!”



The Mutiny tracklisting:

"Animals"

"Lucifer"

"Amongst The Boys And The Dead Flowers"

"Prosperity Gospel"

"The Lighthouse"

"Slave To The Algorithm"

"Something For The Pain"

"The Hand That Feeds You"

"Twenty Four Hours" (feat. Whitfield Crane)

"Ordinary Madness"

"Amongst The Boys And The Dead Flowers" studio session video:

Molybaron is

Gary Kelly - Guitar/Vocals

Steven Andre - Guitar

Sébastien de Saint-Angel - Bass

Camille Greneron - Drums

(Photo - Alex Pixel)