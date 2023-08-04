MOLYBARON To Release Something Ominous Album In September; "Breakdown" Lyric Video Streaming

French/Irish alternative rock-metal outfit Molybaron, known for their energetic, hard-hitting sound, will release their new album Something Ominous on September 15 via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. The announcement of the new album comes following the success of the recent single and video “Something Ominous”.

Molybaron are also pleased to share the second single from the album. You can check out the lyric video for “Breakdown” below.

"Breakdown" is a heavy, pop-tinged track, with lyrics conveying the struggle of a mind on the edge of collapse, capturing a sense of isolation, confusion, and vulnerability that accompanies these dark moments. A rousing, emotional mix of melodies, driven by aggressive guitar riffs, crushing bass, and electronic synth-scapes, "Breakdown" is invigorating and immersive in equal measure.

Something Ominous comes as CD in sleeve pack, 180g black LP in 12’’ inch vinyl sleeve and digital album. Stream the singles and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Something Ominous"

"Set Alight"

"Billion Dollar Shakedown"

"Breakdown"

"Anyway"

"Daylight Dies In Darkness"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Pendulum"

"Reality Show"

"Vampires"

"Breakdown" lyric video:

"Something Ominous" video:

In addition, Molybaron will support Soen on their upcoming Memorial Tour 2023 in Europe, starting September 20.

Formed in Paris, early 2015, by Dublin-born singer/guitarist Gary Kelly, Molybaron have become one of the most talked-about bands in the modern metal scene. Fusing together elements of alt rock, hard rock, and modern metal to create an eclectic, sonically dynamic experience, Molybaron deliver an intensely raw, original musical signature, appealing to fans across the genres.

Molybaron is:

Gary Kelly – Guitar/Vocals

Florian Soum - Lead Guitar

Sébastien de Saint-Angel – Bass

Camille Greneron – Drums