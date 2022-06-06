MONASTERIUM Stream New Single "Cimmeria"

Polish epic doom crew Monasterium have released "Cimmeria", the second single from their forthcoming album, Cold Are The Graves.

Monasterium will release their third album, Cold Are The Graves, on June 10th via Nine Records. Pre-orders can be placed here. The vinyl LP version of Cold Are The Graves is set for September release.

Cold Are The Graves includes eight heavy doom songs full of emotions, adventures, and epic myths.

Tracklisting:

"The Stigmatic"

"Cimmeria"

"The Great Plague"

"Seven Swords Of Wayland"

"Remembered"

"The Siege"

"Necronomicon"

"Cold Are The Graves"

"The Stigmatic":