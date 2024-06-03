MONASTERY Release Official Video For New Single "Fall Apart"

The old school death metal band, Monastery, have released a first single, "Fall Apart," from their upcoming album. Details of the full album will be revealed soon, but for now, stick with "Fall Apart" and its unparalleled intensity.

"Fall Apart" is a relentless and powerful track, symbolizing Monastery's raw energy and aggression. From the first note, the song's high velocity and intense lyrics showcase the band's prowess and even when the speed eases, the guitars keep the intensity high, ensuring constant momentum. Ending as fiercely as it begins, "Fall Apart" highlights Monastery's dedication to the old school death metal and offers a glimpse into their upcoming album.

Music: Krisztián Tóth / Róbert Kovács

Lyrics: Roland Kovács

Sound engineer: Zoltán Cserfalvi

Made by: Denevér studio / Szolnok / Hungary

Cover: Gergely István Olasz