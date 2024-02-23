MONKEY3 Celebrate Welcome To The Machine Release With Music Video “Kali Yuga”

Today, Lausanne-based instrumental psych-rock act Monkey3 is celebrating the release of their new studio album, Welcome To The Machine, out now on Napalm Records.

Once again, Monkey3 envelops listeners in their unique, cosmic auditory haze with their newest release. Welcome To The Machine’s musical themes are inspired by movies such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Matrix, Sunshine, Solaris, and 1984, while unveiling an intense mankind vs. machines story that instantly launches the listener into deep space. Right from its first tones, the album immediately emerges as a perfect soundtrack to a journey into the unknown. Tracks such as "Rackman" or the epic "Collision" perfectly showcase how Monkey3 is one of only a few instrumental bands that know how to tell an enthralling story.

Guitarist Boris describes the album as “melancholy darkness towards a lost path. A long and haunting journey into the unknown.”

To celebrate today's record release, a cosmic video clip for the final album single, "Kali Yuga", is available below:

In support of Welcome To The Machine, Monkey3 has announced an extensive European tour schedule, including festival appearances at Desertfest Berlin & London, Motocultor, Alcatraz, Heavy Psych Sounds Fests, and many more.

The album was recorded and mixed by Raphaël Bovey at Blend Studio and MyRoom Studio, and was mastered by Lad Agabekov at Caduceus Studios in Switzerland. The incredible cover artwork was created by Sebastian Jerke.

Welcome To The Machine will be available in the following formats:

- Digipak

- 1 Vinyl Gatefold Black

- 1 Vinyl Gatefold Clear Orange

- 1-Vinyl Gatefold Crystal Clear Deluxe Version (incl. Slipmat & Art Print )

- Digital

Welcome To The Machine tracklisting:

"Ignition"

"Collision"

"Kali Yuga"

"Rackman"

"Collapse"

"Rackman" visualizer:

Monkey3 is:

Walter - Drums

Jalil - Bass

Boris - Guitars

dB - Keys and Sounds

(Photo - Giuseppe Aufiero)