MONO INC. Issues “After Dark” Single Feat. STORM SEEKER

Germany Mono Inc. have released the single, "After Dark", from their upcoming twelfth studio album. The band's new full-length effort, Ravenblack, will see a January 27 release via NoCut Entertainment.

"After Dark" is the sixth single of the album and heralds a new era. Musically, the song is a real bombast and a clear announcement, which is not least brought to the point by the musical support of Storm Seeker by hurdy-gurdy and co: The Ravens are back, stronger than ever!

Mono Inc. emerged from the ashes of several band projects, from the frustration of being forced in unwanted directions by major record companies, and from ardent desire to make uncompromising music.

In 2000 Martin Engler (drummer, songwriter and producer), Carl Fornia (guitar) and Miky Mono (vocals) relaunched their previous band project as Mono Inc. From 1995 to 1997 the three had already played together in the band Wild Thing and then from 1998 to 2003, initially as a trio under the name Mono69, they went in search of their own special sound. In 2003 Manuel Antoni joined as bass player, completing the quartet, which is why the Monos call 2003 their founding year. Independently, they produced their debut album “Head Under Water” and submitted it to all major labels. They were rejected consistently. Since the band was unwilling to compromise its style for a coveted record deal, they decided in 2004 to set up their own independent label NoCut. The mechanisms of the music business were well known to Martin and Carl: Martin had professional experience as songwriter and producer under contract with EMI for various interpreters since 1990 – Carl on the other hand because he gave up his mechanical engineering studies in 1993 to join a music management company in Hamburg.

In the summer of 2021, Mono Inc. played a total of eleven "corona-compliant" open-air shows of their own with changing support bands. Under the motto "We Are The Raven", the band was happy to celebrate with their fans again and let the raven fly after a long forced break. In December, the platinum version of their # 1 charting album The Book Of Fire was released, which contains a live CD as well as all songs as instrumental versions.

At the beginning of 2022, Val Perun replaced Manuel Antoni on bass. Together with their new band member, Mono Inc. made up for the long-awaited The Book Of Fire tour in spring 2022.

Mono Inc. are looking forward to going on tour with their new album in spring 2023 and then starting an eventful festival summer.

Tracklisting:

"At The End Of The Rainbow"

"Empire"

"Princess Of The Night"

"Angels Never Die" (Feat. Sanz)

"Heartbeat Of The Dead"

"Ravenblack"

"Lieb' Mich"

"Never Alone"

"After Dark" (Feat. Storm Seeker)

"Day Of Reckoning"

"Wiedersehen Woanders"

"At The End Of The Rainbow" lyric video: