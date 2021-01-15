MONOLORD - I’m Staying Home EP Detailed

Swedish power trio Monolord return with a two-track EP, I'm Staying Home, scheduled for release on February 5, 2021 via Relapse Records.

Recorded during the No Comfort album sessions, I'm Staying Home sees the band harnessing the power of the riff once again with their trademark take on crushing sludge rock and doom.

Vocalist / guitarist Thomas Jäger comments: “A leftover track from the No Comfort session with the lyrics re-recorded to suit our current state. Stay the fuck home.”

Mixed and mastered by Monolord drummer Esben Willems, the single features the eponymous new title-track, "I'm Staying Home", alongside an exclusive live recording of the No Comfort lead single "The Bastard Son", captured at Freak Valley Festival in 2019.

I’m Staying Home is available on all streaming services here. Physical pre-orders are available at this location.

(Artwork by Michael Hutter, photo by Ester Segarra)