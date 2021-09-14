MONOLORD To Release Your Time To Shine In October; Music Video Posted For Album Opener "The Weary"

Monolord return with their enthusiastically-awaited fifth album, Your Time To Shine, on October 29 via Relapse Records. A preview of the 5-song, 39-minute collection, which was recorded by drummer Esben Willems in his newly founded recording space, Studio Beserk, arrives today via the soaring, fist-raising album opener, “The Weary”. A video can be found below.

“’The Weary’ is us telling a story to future generations that we are sorry but we fucked it all up,” explains guitar player Thomas Jäger.

Never ones to shy away from sharp social commentary, whether it’s about the global climate crisis, the destructive nature of religion, or the isolation endured during the pandemic, Willems says of the new collection: “To me, it’s an honest representation of how I feel about the current state of humanity.”

Musically, the album sees the Swedish trio cultivating the elements that take their monstrous, heavy riffing to new heights with a darker edge. A five-track journey that spans across crushing doom rock to more spacey, groove laden opuses, Your Time to Shine is Monolord at their most unfiltered and focused.

Your Time To Shine tracklisting:

"The Weary"

"To Each Their Own"

"I’ll Be Damned"

"Your Time To Shine"

"The Siren Of Yersinia"

Monolord has simultaneously announced a US tour, with the coast-to-coast run kicking off on March 3. The dates are on-sale today with all performances supported by Firebreather. A European trek is slated for this November with Blackwater Holylight opening those dates.

