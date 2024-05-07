MONSTER MAGNET Announce 2024 UK Tour Dates To Celebrate 35th Anniversary

To celebrate their milestone 35th anniversary, American rock visionaries Monster Magnet have announced a return to the UK this fall for four shows. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 10 at 9 AM via myticket.co.uk.

Led by original founder member and vocalist Dave Wyndorf, the acclaimed five-piece were formed in New Jersey in 1989 and are known for their signature heavy and spacy sound, a style which is heavily influenced by early metal bands of the 1970s.

Considered one of the most creative, diverse, and hard rocking of contemporary American bands, Monster Magnet is credited with pioneering "stoner rock". They're noted for the uniqueness of their sound, their authenticity as a band, their ability to grow musically, and the intelligence and wit of their songs, fusing garage rock, progressive rock, heavy metal, punk, and psychedelia.

With more than a dozen studio releases across the last three decades, Monster Magnet's fourth album, Powertrip, smashed its way into the charts in 1998 - going gold in just six months of release and was crowned the album of the year by various music news sources, helping to launch the band into the top tier of rock.

Commenting on the upcoming tour Dave Wyndorf said: "Hot damn! 35 years and it feels gooood! Of course, this celebration will not be spent by us hanging around our homes huddled over some cake with too many candles on it. We gotta get on that bus and blow out some serious noise in multiple locations! It's called a tour. The Monster Magnet 35th anniversary European Tour to be exact. Brothers and sisters, you are more than welcome to be part of that noise! We can't wait to see you!

Tour dates:

September

22 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

23 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

24 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

25 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town