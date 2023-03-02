MONSTER MAGNET Confirm Summer 2023 European Tour Dates

Monster Magnet were forced to cancel their summer 2022 tour of Europe after frontman Dave Wyndorf suffered a back injury, as a result of being involved in a bike accident, which required physical therapy.

After receiving the green light from his doctors, Wyndorf and Monster Magnet are making up for lost time, by crossing the Atlantic to play the following shows in 2023:

June

7 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Metal Fest

12 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

20 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk

22 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

26 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien

27 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

30 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

July

1 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

4 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

(Photo - Gonzales Photo/Per-Otto Oppi/Alamy Live News)