MONSTER MAGNET Confirm Summer 2023 European Tour Dates
March 2, 2023, an hour ago
Monster Magnet were forced to cancel their summer 2022 tour of Europe after frontman Dave Wyndorf suffered a back injury, as a result of being involved in a bike accident, which required physical therapy.
After receiving the green light from his doctors, Wyndorf and Monster Magnet are making up for lost time, by crossing the Atlantic to play the following shows in 2023:
June
7 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Metal Fest
12 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
20 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk
22 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
26 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien
27 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
28 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
30 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
July
1 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
4 - Munich, Germany - Muffathalle
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
(Photo - Gonzales Photo/Per-Otto Oppi/Alamy Live News)