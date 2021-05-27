MONSTER MAGNET’s DAVE WYNDORF Discusses A Better Dystopia, Superheroes And Comic Books, Summoning Lightning On Stage; Video

Monster Magnet vocalist Dave Wyndorf sat down for an exclusive interview with Cassius Morris on SoundMojo's Innersleeve podcast.

Dave discusses Monster Magnet’s first cover album, A Better Dystopia, opens up about his love for superheroes/comic books, tells the awesome story of how he once summoned lightning on stage and much more!

Watch below:

Monster Magnet's new album, A Better Dystopia, is out now via Napalm Records. A Better Dystopia is a delightfully (and psychotically) curated collection of 60’s and 70’s proto-metal and late-era psych obscurities covered by the heavy New Jersey legends themselves.

A Better Dystopia tracklisting:

"The Diamond Mine"

"Born To Go"

"Epitaph For A Head"

"Solid Gold Hell"

"Be Forewarned"

"Mr. Destroyer"

"When The Wolf Sits"

"Death"

"Situation"

"It’s Trash"

"Motorcycle (Straight To Hell)"

"Learning To Die"

"Welcome To The Void" (Bonus Track)

“Learning To Die” lyric video:

"Mr. Destroyer" lyric video:

Monster Magnet is:

Dave Wyndorf - Vocals, Guitar

Phil Caivano - Guitar

Garret Sweeny - Guitar

Alec Morton - Bass

Bob Pantella - Drums

(Photo Credit: Gonzales Photo/Per-Otto Oppi/Alamy Live News)