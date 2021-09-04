MONSTROSITY / TERRORIZER Drummer LEE HARRISON Joins INHUMAN CONDITION For East Coast US Tour

Florida death/thrash outfit Inhuman Condition have checked in with the following update:

"For those who have been asking: our good friend Lee Harrison (Monstrosity / Terrorizer) will be joining us on drums for the Tourantula starting today in Orlando!"

Lee said: "Going to be hitting the road with the Inhuman Condition boys. Should be a ripper. I’ve known Jeramie for a while, locally, here in Tampa. We did some wild bus rides down in Guatemala and El Salvador (when Terrorizer and Venom Inc did some shows together in Central America). So, it is good to be jamming together in this project. Of course, I jammed with Terry Butler several times in Obituary back in 2012, and again in 2018, when I filled in with those guys. So always a good jam with him. First time jamming with Taylor and he has made it smooth and easy. Looking forward to hitting the road on this East Coast run and getting back out even during these turbulent times. I hope to see you all out there and expect some hard-hitting shows."

Tourantula East Coast Tour dates:

September

4 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

5 – Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

7 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

8 – Wilmington, DE – Bar XIII

9 – Baltimore, MD – Shamrock Inn

10 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

11 – Staten Island, NY – Mother Pugs

12 – Albany, NY – Empire

13 – Providence, RI – Alchemy

14 – Turtle Creek, PA – Sub Alpine

15 – Canton, OH – Buzzbin

16 – Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

17 – Atlanta, GA – Vision Studios

18 – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

19 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

Inhuman Condition recently released their fourth and final single from their debut album Rat°God. The video for “The Neck Step” can be viewed below.

The trio announced their formation earlier this year and have since won the hearts and ears of death metal and thrash metal fans around the globe. The band consists of former Massacre members Terry Butler (also of Obituary, former Death/Six Feet Under) on bass, Jeramie Kling (Venom Inc, The Absence, Goregäng, Fore) on vocals and drums, and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Goregäng, Fore) on guitar.

“‘The Neck Step’ is one of my favorite songs on Rat°God. It’s a rifftastic, neck-stepping hell-ride, chock-full of devilish hooks!” Butler says about the new song. The video for “The Neck Step” was filmed and edited by Frank McMahon at Revolt Entertainment.

Rat°God was mixed by Kling and mastered by Nordberg at their own Smoke & Mirrors Productions in Spring Hill, Florida, where the album was written and recorded. The artwork for the album was done by Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Cradle Of Filth, Alestorm, Xentrix).

Tracklisting:

“Euphoriphobia”

“The Neck Step”

“Planetary Paroxysm”

“Killing Pace”

“Gravebound”

“Tyrantula”

“Rat God”

“Crown Of Mediocrity”

“Fait Accompli”

"The Neck Step" video:

"Euphoriphobia" video:

“Tyrantula” video:

Inhuman Condition is:

Terry Butler - bass

Jeramie Kling - drums/vocals

Taylor Nordberg - guitar