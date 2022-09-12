Montréal's KROKMITËN Reveal New Album Artwork And Release Date

Montréal-based death metal studio project, Krokmitën, has just put the finishing touch on fourth album TAU.

Krokmitën leader Simlev has this to say about the upcoming effort: “TAU is finished and I’m happy to reveal the official album artwork today. Like I previously mentioned last year, this release will be some sort of strange doom metal opus. It’s without a doubt the most experimental Krokmitën album to date. TAU is very slow and sluggish but still has that Krokmitën vibe, minus the speed. Once again, this album consists of a single long track clocking at 32 minutes in length. I can’t wait to release TAU and resume working on THETA, the next death metal-only album that will see the light of day in 2023.“

TAU is scheduled to be released this year on Halloween eve and will be available as free download on krokmiten.com, and for streaming on all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and YouTube.

(Photo - Krokmitën.com)