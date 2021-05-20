Montreal’s THE DAMN TRUTH Release Gravity-Defying Video That Sees Them Perform Upside Down

Canadian rock and roll band The Damn Truth have officially released their ground-breaking music video for their current single "This Is Who We Are Now". The song is taken from the band's Bob Rock-produced album Now or Nowhere which is available from TheDamnTruth.com and streaming on Spotify.

The gravity-defying video utilises state-of-the-art technology that sees the band performing the single upside down in a 360 degree rotating custom-built room.

"I don't know remember how the director said it," says the TDT's drummer Dave Traina. "But he just basically said, 'Guys, how comfortable are you performing upside down?'"

"They built an 8 x 10 circus ride just for us," commented TDT's bassist PY Letellier. "We call it 'The Damn Truth cube'."

The visually compelling video was created by I/O Studio, and you can get an insight into how it was made via the behind-the-scenes footage about the making of the video.

“All members of the band were injured in the making of this video," says TDT's lead singer Lee-La Baum. "And they loved every minute of it."

On Wednesday June 9th at 8pm ET (1am UK) the band perform a virtual album livestream concert. Tickets are available now at this location.

Six tracks on the new album, Now Or Nowhere, were produced by legendary Grammy Award winner Bob Rock (Metallica, Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, The Cult, The Offspring) at Bryan Adams’ recording studio, The Warehouse, in Vancouver, BC.

Now Or Nowhere chronicles the band as they navigate life, love, and everything else in a world gone seemingly upside down and sideways during the past year they were unable to finish the album with Bob because of COVID-19 restrictions, the band recorded the remaining three songs with help from Juno Award-winning producer Jean Massicotte (Patrick Watson, The Damn Truth) who mixed “Everything Fades”; and the rest of the mixing was done by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton), Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine), and Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Cranberries, Three Days Grace).

Tracklisting:

“This Is Who We Are Now”

“Tomorrow”

“Only Love”

“Lonely”

“Everything Fades”

“The Fire”

“Look Innocent”

“Full On You”

“Shot ‘Em”

The band also issued a behind-the-scenes EPK about the making of the album:

(Photo by Adam Kennedy)