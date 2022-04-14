MONUMENTS Release “Makeshift Harmony” Music Video

Transatlantic progressive metal outfit, Monuments, will release their fourth album, In Stasis, tomorrow (Friday, April 15). To celebrate the release, the band is dropping their new music video for “Makeshift Harmony”



“Temptation - Being lured in by beauty on the outside, but toxicity on the inside. You know it isn't good for you, but you're drawn to it anyway. – ‘Caught in your current, I mistake a vulture for a swan,” states Monuments about the new track.

Adds the band about In Stasis, “We approached this album without the intention of a specific concept. However - three songs in, what was being written ended up sharing a common theme. This feeling of being stuck in the middle, a feeling we experience throughout our lives - within friendships and relationships, love to hate, life to death, belief or non-belief, being in power to total defeat, isolation to freedom. Over the past 2 years, we have been faced with many of these trials, and these struggles can be heard throughout the record. This record is a culmination of our greatest triumphs and our deepest struggles. We hope it resonates with you, and brings you closer to equilibrium. We'd like to thank guests Neema Askari (Form Subtract, ex Fellsilent, ex-Monuments), Spencer Sotelo (Periphery, King Mothership), and Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey, Killer Instinct) for enhancing the record with their unique perspectives.”

Pre-orders for In Stasis are available here in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Digipak

- Digital album

- Gatefold black LP+CD & Poster

-300x Gatefold transp. blue LP+CD & Poster from UK Indies and EMP

- 500x Gatefold ultra-clear LP+CD & Poster from Monuments and cmdistro.de

Cover art by Visual Amnesia.

Tracklisting:

“No One Will Teach You” (feat. Neema Askari)

“Lavos”

“Cardinal Red”

“Opiate”

“Collapse”

“Arch Essence” (feat. Spencer Sotelo)

“Somnus”

“False Providence”

“Makeshift Harmony”

“The Cimmerian”

“False Providence” video:

"Cardinal Red" video:

“Lavos” feat. Mick Gordon:

In Stasis credits:

Produced, Recorded and Edited by John Browne, Andy Cizek and Mike Malyan

Co-Produced by Mick Gordon

Additional Engineering by Ross Halden, Justin Woodward and Adam Steel

Additional Editing by Charlie Abend and Evan Sammons

Mixing by George Lever at G1 Productions

Mastering by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street

(Photo by Martyna Wisniewska @gingerdope)