MOON FEVER To Hit The Road With STEEL PANTHER

Later this month, Moon Fever will be joining Steel Panther for the On The Prowl World Tour. Kicking off on Februay 14 in Fargo, ND, the 8-date run stops off in Memphis, TN; Kansas City, MO; and Birmingham, AL before making its last stop in Wichita, KS on February 24. Tickets are on sale now, and more info can be found via the band’s website, here.

Dates:

February

14 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary

16 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

21 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

22 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

23 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

24 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

Recently, Moon Fever released the rollicking single “Feels So Good,” available on all DPS’s. “Feels So Good” starts with a bombastic drum fill before careening into a full band explosion, as Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums] show why they are one of Seattle’s leanest and meanest quartets.

Additionally, Moon Fever will be hitting the festival circuit this summer. The Seattle rockers will be making their debut performance at Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL on May 9, and will be hitting the Sonic Temple stage in Columbus, OH on May 19. Moon Fever is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on an upcoming album, due out this spring.