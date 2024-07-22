MOONLIGHT SORCERY, AGALLOCH, ULCERATE Among Acts Confirmed For Fortress Festival 2025

Moonlight Sorcery has been revealed as the next exclusive act to perform at the 2025 edition of Fortress Festival, scheduled for May 31 - June 1 at Scarborough Spa in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, UK.

This will be an international exclusive set, a UK and international debut and the only show outside of Finland until at least 2026 from the Finnish band.

The band commented: "The slumber in frost and cold is over. We are honoured to perform at Fortress Festival as our first international show and we are looking forward to sharing this moment with the audience. It is time to present our Majestic Symphonies of the Nightside!"

Moonlight Sorcery join Agalloch, Ulcerate, Forteresse, RUÏM, The Great Old Ones, Spirit Possession, Perchta, Belore, Akhlys, Grift, Selbst and Perennial Isolation for what is promising to be another extraordinary weekend for black metal fans.

Agalloch will perform a 2025 European exclusive headlining show; their first in the UK since the band’s reformation and the first in the UK since 2015. New Zealand unorthodox death metallers Ulcerate will perform a UK exclusive set following their recently released Cutting The Throat of God. RUÏM - with iconic former Mayhem guitarist and Vltimas founder, Blasphemer - will perform a UK debut and exclusive show. The Great Old Ones and Spirit Possession will perform UK exclusive shows, while it will be a UK debut and exclusive show for both Perchta and Belore.

South American project Selbst will bring its music to a UK stage for the very first time with a UK debut and exclusive set, while Akhlys will perform a 2025 UK exclusive set. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut album Syner, Grift will perform the album in full with a UK exclusive set. Perennial Isolation will perform its iconic 2021 album “Portraits” in full in what will be a UK debut and exclusive performance from the Barcelona-based atmospheric black metal band.

Early bird tickets have sold out quickly following the Agalloch announcement with 50% of all tickets sold on announcement. Standard weekend tickets for Fortress Festival 2025 are on sale here.