MOONLIGHT SORCERY To Release Full-Length Debut Horned Lord Of The Thorned Castle In September

Moonlight Sorcery will release their first full-length album entitled Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle on September 29. Expect nothing but an ice cold blizzard that will conquer your castles, crumble your towers and withhold the daylight forever.

Horned Lord Of The Thorned Castle is a perfect combination of the atmosphere from Piercing Through the Frozen Eternity and the rawness of Nightwind: The Conqueror from the Stars, the band’s two EPs released in 2022 and early 2023.

Moonlight Sorcery wants to raise the bar, and these new nine songs have even more melodic hooks and shreddy guitar work. Frozen synth walls further develop the Finnish trio’s unique sound, a vibe you cannot find in any other black metal record.

Horned Lord Of The Thorned Castle follows a specific narrative, and its nine compositions tell a single tale, with every song starting where the previous one left off. “Basically, our debut could be a single 44-minute song”, the band said. Yet, the pleasure of learning such a tale is yours. Prepare, wanderer, to meet the Horned Lord of the Thorned Castle!

Mixed and mastered at Unisound by legendary producer and musician Dan Swanö, Moonlight Sorcery’s debut album will be released on CD and LP via Avantgarde Music with an artwork by Linda Piekäinen. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“To Withhold The Day”

“In Coldest Embrace”

“The Secret Of Streaming Blood”

“Yönsilmä”

“Vihan Verhon Takaa”

“The Moonlit Dance Of The Twisted Jester’s Blood-soaked Rituals”

“Fire Burns The Horizon”

“Into The Silvery Shadows Of Night”

“Suden Tie (Wolven Hour Part II)”