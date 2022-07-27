MOONSPELL Announce New Multi-Format Release, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep; "Entitlement" Music Video Streaming
Portuguese dark metal masters, Moonspell, have announced a very special Blu-Ray/DVD and album release: September 23 will see them present their latest studio album, Hermitage (2021), in its live form with From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep via Napalm Records.
Recorded live at Grutas de Mira D'Aire, one of Portugal’s seven natural wonders, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep invites you on a memorable adventure worthy of a Guinness Book record. The recording boasts a one of kind sound and visual sensation, with its heavy dose of cinematic flavor, unreal atmosphere and the encircling, resounding nature in its raw form. Tracks such as “Entitlement”, “Hermitage” and “Apoptheghmata” perfectly settle in with the album‘s unique environment.
From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is not only an epic live momentum of Hermitage - one of the deepest, heaviest and most sincerely heart-breaking records the band has ever written - but a truly revolutionary experience, as Moonspell brought along a select number of fans and a production team (literally) underground. Brilliantly directed by Guilherme Henrique, From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep is something truly special that you have never, ever seen or heard before.
Watch the haunting new video for "Entitlement" below.
"While the world agonized at home, we went deep down below, to a cave to record a DVD with some of our bravest fans watching it,“ vocalist Fernando Ribeiro comments. "Entitlement is the first advance of an unreal show, a performance like you’ve never watched, in the peace and quiet of a wet and dark natural gallery. From deep down below, our new live album and DVD is something never tried before and we hope it darkly entertains you until our next album comes in 2023."
From Down Below - Live 80 Meters Deep will be available in the following formats:
- BD/DVD Digipak incl. 2xDVD, 1xBluRay, 1xCD (plus a lot of bonus material)
- 2 LP Gatefold Black
- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black incl. Poster
- Earbook incl. 2xDVD/1xBluRay
- Digital Album
Tracklisting:
"The Greater Good"
"Common Prayers"
"All Or Nothing"
"Hermitage"
"Entitlement"
"Solitarian"
"The Hermit Saints"
"Apophthegmata"
"Without Rule"
"The Great Leap Forward"
"Entitlement" video:
Tour dates:
August
25 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
27 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
29 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
September
1 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live
2 - Dallas, TX - Trees
3 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
6 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
7 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
8 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
9 - Seattle, WA - Substation
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
12 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
13 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
14 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
15 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
16 - Montreal, QC - Cafe Campus
17 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martinière
18 - Boston, MA - Middle East Downstairs
Lineup:
Fernando Ribeiro - Vocals
Ricardo Amorim - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Pedro Paixão - Keys, Guitar
Aires Pereira - Bass
Hugo Ribeiro - Drums
(Photo - Rui Vasco)