MOONSPELL Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of The Antidote With September Reissue

Originally released by Century Media back in 2003, The Antidote is yet another Moonspell album that drifted off the paths of the trendy symphonic metal that dominated the scene at the time. It’s a record that laughed at the softening powers in power metal that began poisoning the scene 20 years ago. Thus… it has been, again, misunderstood by the fans and the press alike.

That didn’t stop The Antidote from becoming a long ago out of print, sold-out record and an unnamed classic in its own right. To properly celebrate its two decades of life, The Antidote will be re-released via Napalm Records on September 29, under exclusive licensing from Century Media.

Exactly 20 years after its original release, Moonspell will once again bring you the fear and the intimidation of an album inspired by what we dread: our darkest dreams and bleak crossroads. It’s a tribal, ritualistic album, devoid of the plastic, business-like beauty of what became gothic metal along the way.

An album that is also a book by Jose Luis Peixoto, one of Portugal’s most celebrated authors, and that opens traps beneath your feet and holes within your mind - a work that is not for the faint of heart.

Here’s your second chance to own it and to claim the consternation inside of you. The Antidote, in its cup, is yours to take - if only you could dare…

The Antidote will be available in CD Digipak, LP Gatefold Vinyl editions and a highly collectable, limited Deluxe Earbook. Pre-order this must-have Moonspell classic here.

The Antidote tracklisting:

"In And Above Men"

"From Lowering Skies"

"Everything Invaded"

"The Southern Deathstyle"

"Antidote"

"Capricorn At Her Feet"

"Lunar Still"

"A Walk On The Darkside"

"Crystal Gazing"

"As We Eternally Sleep On It"

(Photo - Paulo Moreira / Naked Photography)